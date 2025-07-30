Independence Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Independence Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTECFree Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 61,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,858,000. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises about 3.7% of Independence Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Independence Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $206.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.09. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $134.11 and a 1-year high of $208.87.

Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF Company Profile

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

Institutional Ownership by Quarter for Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

