Independence Financial Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC)

Independence Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FTEC – Free Report) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 61,128 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,858,000. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF comprises about 3.7% of Independence Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest position. Independence Financial Advisors LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. IMA Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Bellwether Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. McIlrath & Eck LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF by 131.0% during the 4th quarter. McIlrath & Eck LLC now owns 231 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 131 shares during the period. Finally, NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF during the 1st quarter worth $46,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTEC opened at $206.12 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $14.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.45 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $192.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $179.09. Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF has a 1-year low of $134.11 and a 1-year high of $208.87.

The Fidelity MSCI Information Technology Index ETF (FTEC) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of stocks in the broad US information technology sector. FTEC was launched on Oct 21, 2013 and is managed by Fidelity.

