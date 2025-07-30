Independence Financial Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB)

Independence Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (NASDAQ:ISTB – Free Report) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 268,805 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,997,000. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF accounts for about 4.9% of Independence Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding.
Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Acorns Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 10,728,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $512,494,000 after acquiring an additional 497,728 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 1,132,511 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,100,000 after purchasing an additional 59,977 shares in the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 1,093,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,668,000 after purchasing an additional 67,352 shares in the last quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 965,759 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,694,000 after purchasing an additional 40,380 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prosperity Planning Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Prosperity Planning Inc. now owns 834,509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,349,000 after purchasing an additional 42,064 shares in the last quarter.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Trading Up 0.1%
Shares of ISTB stock opened at $48.55 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a PE ratio of 10.99 and a beta of 0.07. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $48.36 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.20. iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $47.57 and a 12 month high of $48.75.
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Cuts Dividend
iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF Profile
The iShares Core 1-5 Year USD Bond ETF (ISTB) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund tracks a broad USD-denominated bond index with 1-5 years remaining in maturities. ISTB was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by BlackRock.
