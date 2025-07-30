Independence Financial Advisors LLC Purchases New Position in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP)

Independence Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 104,420 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $11,600,000. iShares TIPS Bond ETF makes up 4.4% of Independence Financial Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3,416.0% during the fourth quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,044,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $111,285,000 after acquiring an additional 1,014,735 shares in the last quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 96.5% during the first quarter. 3EDGE Asset Management LP now owns 1,561,824 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $173,431,000 after acquiring an additional 766,851 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 10.6% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 7,729,985 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $823,630,000 after acquiring an additional 739,540 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd boosted its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 121.0% during the fourth quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 946,857 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,888,000 after acquiring an additional 518,387 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,033,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $110.28 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $109.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $109.05. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a PE ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $106.04 and a 52-week high of $111.50.

About iShares TIPS Bond ETF

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

