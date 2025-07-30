Independence Financial Advisors LLC Purchases Shares of 9,298 Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI)

Independence Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VTI – Free Report) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 9,298 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,556,000. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF makes up approximately 1.0% of Independence Financial Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Unique Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 141.0% during the first quarter. Unique Wealth LLC now owns 5,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,515,000 after purchasing an additional 3,225 shares in the last quarter. Richmond Investment Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF during the fourth quarter worth $5,171,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 4,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,206,000 after purchasing an additional 825 shares in the last quarter. S.A. Mason LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 0.3% during the first quarter. S.A. Mason LLC now owns 26,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,175,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IMPACTfolio LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF by 14.5% during the first quarter. IMPACTfolio LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the company’s stock worth $881,000 after purchasing an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. 28.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSEARCA VTI opened at $312.61 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $514.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 1.02. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $300.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $288.56. Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF has a 52 week low of $236.42 and a 52 week high of $314.50.

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF Profile

Vanguard Total Stock Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the of the MSCI US Broad Market Index, which represents 99.5% or more of the total market capitalization of all of the United States common stocks traded on the New York and American Stock Exchanges and the Nasdaq over-the-counter market.

