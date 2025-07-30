INDUS Holding AG (OTCMKTS:INDHF) Short Interest Down 25.0% in July

INDUS Holding AG (OTCMKTS:INDHF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 25.0% from the June 30th total of 400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

INDUS Price Performance

OTCMKTS INDHF opened at C$24.00 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is C$23.96 and its 200 day moving average price is C$22.86. INDUS has a 12 month low of C$20.90 and a 12 month high of C$24.00.

Get INDUS alerts:

INDUS Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Read More

INDUS Holding AG is a private equity firm specializing in mergers and acquisitions and corporate spin-offs. The firm does not invest in retail and service companies, pure trading or consumer goods businesses, companies with significant dependencies on individual business partners, start-ups, turnarounds, mature businesses, and companies undergoing restructuring.

Receive News & Ratings for INDUS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for INDUS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.