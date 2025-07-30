Inspire Advisors LLC Cuts Stake in Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI)

Inspire Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report) by 19.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 24,521 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 5,918 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Hanesbrands were worth $141,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameriprise Financial Inc. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 9,951,948 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $81,009,000 after acquiring an additional 2,189,844 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 60.4% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,493,266 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $44,715,000 after acquiring an additional 2,069,315 shares in the last quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Hanesbrands by 324.8% in the fourth quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,886,647 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $15,357,000 after acquiring an additional 1,442,571 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $7,922,000. Finally, Susquehanna Fundamental Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hanesbrands during the fourth quarter worth about $7,146,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 80.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Hanesbrands alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HBI has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wall Street Zen downgraded Hanesbrands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. UBS Group lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Hanesbrands from $7.00 to $5.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Hanesbrands from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 14th. Finally, Barclays set a $6.00 price target on Hanesbrands and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $5.75.

Hanesbrands Trading Down 3.9%

Shares of NYSE:HBI opened at $4.33 on Wednesday. Hanesbrands Inc. has a 12-month low of $4.02 and a 12-month high of $9.10. The company has a market capitalization of $1.53 billion, a PE ratio of -5.15 and a beta of 1.47. The business has a 50 day moving average of $4.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $5.58. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 53.45.

Hanesbrands (NYSE:HBI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The textile maker reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.04. Hanesbrands had a positive return on equity of 262.15% and a negative net margin of 8.12%. The company had revenue of $760.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $757.42 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.02) earnings per share. Hanesbrands’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Hanesbrands Inc. will post 0.53 EPS for the current year.

Hanesbrands Company Profile

(Free Report)

Hanesbrands Inc, a consumer goods company, designs, manufactures, sources, and sells a range of range of innerwear apparels for men, women, and children in the Americas, Europe, the Asia pacific, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Innerwear, Activewear, and International.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HBI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hanesbrands Inc. (NYSE:HBI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hanesbrands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hanesbrands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.