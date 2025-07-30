Inspire Advisors LLC Invests $205,000 in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV)

Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Valvoline (NYSE:VVV – Free Report) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 5,898 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. GAMMA Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 101.5% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,170 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 1,093 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Valvoline by 1.7% in the first quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 46,208 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,608,000 after buying an additional 794 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter worth approximately $496,000. UMB Bank n.a. grew its stake in Valvoline by 145.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank n.a. now owns 1,531 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 907 shares in the last quarter. Finally, OneDigital Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in Valvoline in the first quarter worth approximately $248,000. 96.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Valvoline Stock Down 0.3%

Shares of NYSE VVV opened at $35.75 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.35 and a beta of 1.18. Valvoline has a 12-month low of $31.01 and a 12-month high of $47.08. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $36.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Valvoline ( NYSE:VVV Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $403.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $405.38 million. Valvoline had a return on equity of 106.36% and a net margin of 15.97%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Valvoline will post 1.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on VVV. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Valvoline from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 3rd. TD Cowen began coverage on Valvoline in a research note on Friday, April 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on Valvoline from $41.00 to $39.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, May 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Valvoline from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 28th. Finally, Cfra Research raised Valvoline to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 7th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valvoline currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $42.15.

Insider Buying and Selling at Valvoline

In other Valvoline news, CEO Lori Ann Flees acquired 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $33.78 per share, with a total value of $101,340.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 46,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,574,620.92. This trade represents a 6.88% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Valvoline Profile



Valvoline Inc engages in the operation and franchising of vehicle service centers and retail stores in the United States and Canada. The company, through its service centers, provides fluid exchange for motor oil, transmission and differential fluid, and coolant; parts replacement for batteries, filters, wiper blades, and belts; and safety services, such as tire inflation and rotation, bulbs, and safety checks.

