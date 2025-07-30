Inspire Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH)

Inspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Celsius Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:CELH – Free Report) by 64.4% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 6,778 shares of the company’s stock after selling 12,244 shares during the quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Celsius were worth $241,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Celsius by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 15,813,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $416,517,000 after purchasing an additional 345,837 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Celsius by 11.2% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 14,292,123 shares of the company’s stock worth $376,455,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444,020 shares during the period. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. grew its holdings in Celsius by 60.5% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 6,877,918 shares of the company’s stock worth $181,164,000 after purchasing an additional 2,591,345 shares during the period. FMR LLC grew its holdings in shares of Celsius by 64.2% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,055,148 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,813,000 after buying an additional 1,585,839 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Celsius during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $85,068,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.95% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently commented on CELH. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Celsius from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Sunday, July 13th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Celsius in a report on Wednesday, July 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $55.00 price target on the stock. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 10th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $44.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on shares of Celsius from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $47.28.

In other news, major shareholder William H. Milmoe sold 300,000 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.27, for a total transaction of $14,181,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider owned 18,017,770 shares in the company, valued at $851,699,987.90. This trade represents a 1.64% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO John Fieldly sold 132,171 shares of Celsius stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.06, for a total transaction of $5,691,283.26. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer owned 1,169,380 shares in the company, valued at $50,353,502.80. This represents a 10.15% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 562,974 shares of company stock worth $25,758,418 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

CELH opened at $47.44 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $42.93 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.06. The company has a market capitalization of $12.23 billion, a PE ratio of 148.25, a PEG ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.45. Celsius Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $21.10 and a 1-year high of $48.47.

Celsius (NASDAQ:CELH – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.20 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $329.28 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $349.09 million. Celsius had a return on equity of 42.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The company’s revenue was down 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.27 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Celsius Holdings Inc. will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Celsius Holdings, Inc develops, processes, markets, distributes, and sells functional energy drinks and liquid supplements in the United States, Australia, New Zealand, Canadian, European, Middle Eastern, Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company offers CELSIUS, a fitness drink or supplement designed to accelerate metabolism and burn body fat; various flavors and carbonated and non-carbonated functional energy drinks under the CELSIUS Originals and Vibe name, as well as functional energy drink under the CELSIUS Essentials and CELSIUS On-the-Go Powder names; and CELSIUS ready-to drink products.

