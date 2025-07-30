Inspire Advisors LLC Trims Stock Position in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL)

Inspire Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. (NYSE:AVAL – Free Report) by 22.1% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 61,742 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 17,509 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC’s holdings in Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores were worth $169,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Sage Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores during the first quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.21% of the company’s stock.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Stock Performance

Shares of AVAL opened at $2.89 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. The company has a market capitalization of $3.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.82. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.76. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. has a 1 year low of $1.94 and a 1 year high of $3.32.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Dividend Announcement

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores ( NYSE:AVAL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 12th. The bank reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores had a net margin of 3.67% and a return on equity of 4.17%. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores S.A. will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 8th. Investors of record on Friday, August 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.0084 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 31st. Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores’s payout ratio is 44.00%.

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores Company Profile

Grupo Aval Acciones y Valores SA provides a range of financial services and products to public and private sector customers in Colombia and Central America. It offers traditional deposit services and products, including checking accounts, savings accounts, time deposits, and other deposits. The company also provides commercial loans comprising general purpose loans, working capital loans, leases, loans funded by development banks, corporate credit cards, and overdraft loans; consumer loans, such as payroll loans, personal loans, automobile and other vehicle loans, credit cards, overdrafts, leases, and general purpose loans; and microcredit and mortgage loans.

