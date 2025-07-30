Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT) Short Interest Update

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF (NYSEARCA:CUT – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest during the month of July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 3,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF Price Performance

CUT opened at $30.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $47.69 million, a P/E ratio of 17.08 and a beta of 1.02. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $30.59 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.98. Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF has a 1-year low of $27.12 and a 1-year high of $35.86.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Susquehanna International Group LLP increased its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 68.4% during the fourth quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 49,161 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,557,000 after acquiring an additional 19,960 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 302.9% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 44,241 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,401,000 after purchasing an additional 33,260 shares during the period. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. FAS Wealth Partners Inc. now owns 16,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $514,000 after purchasing an additional 478 shares during the period. Valmark Advisers Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Valmark Advisers Inc. now owns 227,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,997,000 after purchasing an additional 12,787 shares during the period. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $943,000.

About Invesco MSCI Global Timber ETF

Guggenheim Timber ETF (the Fund), formerly Claymore/Beacon Global Timber Index ETF, seeks investment results that correspond to the performance of an equity index called the Beacon Global Timber Index (the Index). All stocks in the Index are selected from the universe of global timber companies. Beacon Indexes LLC (Beacon or the Index Provider) defines global timber companies as firms who own or lease forested land and harvest the timber from such forested land for commercial use and sale of wood-based products, including lumber, pulp or other processed or finished goods, such as paper and packaging.

