Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD) Shares Bought by HB Wealth Management LLC

HB Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:SPHD – Free Report) by 75.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 20,052 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 8,605 shares during the quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF were worth $1,007,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $956,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 298,021 shares of the company’s stock valued at $14,397,000 after purchasing an additional 10,612 shares in the last quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $441,000 after acquiring an additional 534 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $289,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its holdings in shares of Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 542,513 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,209,000 after acquiring an additional 15,738 shares during the period.

Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA SPHD opened at $48.58 on Wednesday. Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF has a one year low of $43.39 and a one year high of $51.89. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $47.83 and its 200 day moving average price is $48.24. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.77 and a beta of 0.85.

About Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF

The Invesco S&P 500 High Dividend Low Volatility ETF (SPHD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund tracks a dividend-yield-weighted index comprising the least volatile, highest dividend-yielding S&P 500 stocks. SPHD was launched on Oct 18, 2012 and is managed by Invesco.

