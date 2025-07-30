Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (NASDAQ:VRIG – Free Report) by 25.9% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,139,340 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 851,024 shares during the quarter. LPL Financial LLC owned 0.08% of Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF worth $103,815,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. UMB Bank n.a. acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter worth about $26,000. WASHINGTON TRUST Co acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the first quarter worth about $50,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF by 485.9% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 3,451 shares of the company’s stock worth $87,000 after purchasing an additional 2,862 shares during the period. Finally, Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $87,000.

VRIG stock opened at $25.08 on Wednesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $25.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.08. Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF has a fifty-two week low of $24.79 and a fifty-two week high of $25.21.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 21st were issued a $0.1061 dividend. This represents a $1.27 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.08%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 21st.

The Invesco Variable Rate Investment Grade ETF (VRIG) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed fund that primarily invests in USD-denominated investment-grade floating-rate securities, but can hold up to 20% in non-investment-grade securities.

