IperionX (NASDAQ:IPX) Shares Up 0.5% – Here’s Why

IperionX Limited Sponsored ADR (NASDAQ:IPX – Get Free Report)’s share price shot up 0.5% on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $40.95 and last traded at $40.59. 43,417 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 36% from the average session volume of 67,979 shares. The stock had previously closed at $40.39.

Several research firms recently weighed in on IPX. B. Riley cut their price target on shares of IperionX from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of IperionX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 6th.

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $29.49 and its 200 day moving average price is $24.65.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in IPX. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new position in shares of IperionX during the 4th quarter valued at $465,000. Thomist Capital Management LP bought a new position in shares of IperionX during the 4th quarter valued at $32,305,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of IperionX by 27.9% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 900,237 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,968,000 after purchasing an additional 196,558 shares during the last quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV bought a new position in shares of IperionX during the 4th quarter valued at $602,000. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of IperionX by 479.2% during the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 2,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,816 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 2.76% of the company’s stock.

IperionX’s mission is to be the leading developer of low carbon, sustainable, critical material supply chains focused on advanced industries including space, aerospace, electric vehicles and 3D printing. IperionX’s breakthrough titanium technologies have demonstrated the potential to produce titanium products that are sustainable, 100% recyclable, have low carbon intensity and to do so at product qualities that meet or exceed current industry standards.

