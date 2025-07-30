ISABELLA BANK (NASDAQ:ISBA) Rating Increased to Hold at Wall Street Zen

Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of ISABELLA BANK (NASDAQ:ISBA – Free Report) to a hold rating in a research note released on Tuesday.

ISABELLA BANK Price Performance

ISABELLA BANK stock opened at $29.35 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $216.69 million, a PE ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 0.10. ISABELLA BANK has a 52 week low of $17.55 and a 52 week high of $44.99.

ISABELLA BANK Company Profile

Isabella Bank Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Isabella Bank that provides various banking products and services to businesses, institutions, and individuals and their families. Its deposit products include checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, direct deposits, and money market accounts.

