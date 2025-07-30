iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW) Trading Down 0.8% – Here’s What Happened

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF (BATS:TLTW – Get Free Report)’s share price dropped 0.8% during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $23.32 and last traded at $22.84. Approximately 462,612 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 41% from the average daily volume of 779,872 shares. The stock had previously closed at $23.02.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Trading Down 0.8%

The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.68 and a 200 day moving average of $23.24.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 33.5% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 363,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,743,000 after buying an additional 91,204 shares during the period. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 20,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 3,119 shares during the period. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $752,000. Farther Finance Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $68,000. Finally, Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF by 16.3% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 11,750 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period.

iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond BuyWrite Strategy ETF Company Profile

The iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond Buywrite Strategy ETF (TLTW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CBOE TLT 2% OTM Buywrite index. The fund uses a fund-of-fund approach to passively track an index that measures the performance of holding shares of the iShares 20+ Year Treasury Bond ETF and writes one-month, out-of-the-money call options against the shares.

