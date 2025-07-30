iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF) Shares Acquired by Gunma Bank Ltd.

Gunma Bank Ltd. lifted its position in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report) by 38.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 290,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 80,000 shares during the quarter. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF makes up about 8.9% of Gunma Bank Ltd.’s portfolio, making the stock its largest holding. Gunma Bank Ltd.’s holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF were worth $27,657,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of IEF. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise acquired a new stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $1,004,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 42,581 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,061,000 after purchasing an additional 517 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp grew its holdings in iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 5,049 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $482,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 67,791 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,465,000 after purchasing an additional 331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 114.9% in the 1st quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 81,275 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $7,751,000 after purchasing an additional 43,452 shares during the period. 81.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Trading Up 0.7%

Shares of IEF stock opened at $95.15 on Wednesday. iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $91.08 and a 52 week high of $99.18. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $94.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $94.23. The company has a market cap of $35.19 billion, a PE ratio of -22.00 and a beta of 0.05.

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF

The company also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, July 1st were given a dividend of $0.3032 per share. This is a boost from iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.28. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, July 1st.

(Free Report)

iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund) is an is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of an index composed of the United States Treasury bonds with remaining maturities between seven and ten years. The Fund seeks to track the investment results of the Barclays U.S.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares 7-10 Year Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.