iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) Shares Bought by Fiera Capital Corp

Fiera Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 21,243 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 361 shares during the period. Fiera Capital Corp’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $11,936,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mesirow Institutional Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,679,000 after buying an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Graham Capital Wealth Management LLC now owns 660 shares of the company’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% in the 1st quarter. Foresight Capital Management Advisors Inc. now owns 7,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,960,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. now owns 849 shares of the company’s stock valued at $477,000 after buying an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Zuckerman Investment Group LLC grew its position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Zuckerman Investment Group LLC now owns 1,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $675,000 after buying an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 70.12% of the company’s stock.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Down 0.2%

Shares of IVV opened at $638.40 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $612.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $588.03. The firm has a market capitalization of $643.28 billion, a PE ratio of 25.10 and a beta of 1.00. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52-week low of $484.00 and a 52-week high of $641.74.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

