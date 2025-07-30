iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB) Shares Bought by Avantax Advisory Services Inc.

Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF (BATS:HYDB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 56,366 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,532 shares during the quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF were worth $2,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 122.2% during the first quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 14,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $702,000 after purchasing an additional 8,200 shares in the last quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at about $79,000. West Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 10.6% in the first quarter. West Wealth Group LLC now owns 8,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $406,000 after purchasing an additional 828 shares during the period. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. Midwest Capital Advisors LLC now owns 25,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,207,000 after acquiring an additional 2,913 shares during the period. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF by 88.6% during the 1st quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 27,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,297,000 after acquiring an additional 12,941 shares during the period.

iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF Stock Performance

Shares of iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF stock opened at $47.42 on Wednesday. iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $44.04 and a 1 year high of $48.10. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $46.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.88.

iShares High Yield Systematic Bond ETF Profile

The iShares High Yield Bond Factor ETF (HYDB) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the BlackRock High Yield Defensive Bond index. The fund tracks a broad-maturity, multifactor index of high-yield bonds. The index selects and weights bonds based on default probability, default-adjusted spreads, and volatility.

