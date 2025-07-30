iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) Position Boosted by Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.

Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Free Report) by 98.0% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 716,012 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 354,404 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF comprises 1.1% of Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.10% of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF worth $58,519,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in EFA. Park Square Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. Smallwood Wealth Investment Management LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. Mpwm Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. von Borstel & Associates Inc. bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $43,000. Finally, Wood Tarver Financial Group LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. 79.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSEARCA EFA opened at $89.11 on Wednesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $88.90 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $84.14. The firm has a market cap of $64.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.48 and a beta of 0.86. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1 year low of $72.14 and a 1 year high of $91.57.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

