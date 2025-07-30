iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Acquired by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 21.1% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 136,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 23,772 shares during the quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,969,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. TD Asset Management Inc lifted its position in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 13.0% during the first quarter. TD Asset Management Inc now owns 4,999,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $218,470,000 after buying an additional 575,932 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 233.0% in the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,738,713 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $114,532,000 after purchasing an additional 1,916,377 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,290,688 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $100,103,000 after purchasing an additional 28,793 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 1.2% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,516,562 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $63,423,000 after purchasing an additional 17,888 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 327.0% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 1,501,822 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $62,806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,147 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF stock opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $47.70 and its 200-day moving average is $44.93. The company has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.19 and a 12 month high of $49.96.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

