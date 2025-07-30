iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Sold by Thornburg Investment Management Inc.

Thornburg Investment Management Inc. lowered its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Free Report) by 81.2% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 6,842 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 29,463 shares during the quarter. Thornburg Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $299,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. Snowden Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,485 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares in the last quarter. Coastline Trust Co increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.7% during the 1st quarter. Coastline Trust Co now owns 9,382 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $410,000 after buying an additional 245 shares during the period. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Taylor & Morgan Wealth Management LLC now owns 13,362 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. FDx Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 5.1% in the 1st quarter. FDx Advisors Inc. now owns 5,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Colorado Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Colorado Capital Management Inc. now owns 33,184 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,450,000 after purchasing an additional 272 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.39% of the company’s stock.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Price Performance

Shares of EEM opened at $49.20 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $38.19 and a one year high of $49.96. The company has a 50-day moving average of $47.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $44.93. The stock has a market cap of $18.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.74.

About iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

