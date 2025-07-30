iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC) Shares Purchased by SlateStone Wealth LLC

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (NASDAQ:EMXC – Free Report) by 15.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 119,994 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 15,673 shares during the quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF were worth $6,610,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 37.7% during the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 16,235 shares of the company’s stock worth $894,000 after purchasing an additional 4,449 shares during the period. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 12.2% during the first quarter. Ramirez Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,913 shares of the company’s stock worth $216,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 11.2% during the first quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 21,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 2,169 shares during the period. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 85.5% during the first quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 210,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,614,000 after purchasing an additional 97,144 shares during the period. Finally, Graypoint LLC raised its stake in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF by 6.3% during the first quarter. Graypoint LLC now owns 122,458 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,746,000 after purchasing an additional 7,276 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Stock Up 0.2%

NASDAQ:EMXC opened at $63.35 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.88. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF has a fifty-two week low of $49.60 and a fifty-two week high of $64.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $62.06 and its two-hundred day moving average is $58.11.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Cuts Dividend

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Company Profile

The business also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.7114 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, June 16th.

(Free Report)

The iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF (EMXC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI Emerging Markets ex China index. The fund tracks a market-cap- weighted index of emerging-market firms, excluding China. The index covers 85% of the universe by market cap. EMXC was launched on Jul 18, 2017 and is managed by BlackRock.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ex China ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.