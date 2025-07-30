iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT) Shares Acquired by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:IQLT – Free Report) by 146.9% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,099,915 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,249,516 shares during the quarter. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF comprises 1.6% of Eastern Bank’s portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest holding. Eastern Bank’s holdings in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF were worth $83,346,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth $25,000. Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at $34,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF by 144.8% in the fourth quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC now owns 1,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 595 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arlington Trust Co LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF in the first quarter worth about $58,000.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF stock opened at $42.56 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.92 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.92. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 18.86 and a beta of 0.87. iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $35.51 and a 52 week high of $43.82.

iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF Profile

The iShares MSCI Intl Quality Factor ETF (IQLT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the World ex USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of large- and mid-cap stocks in developed countries, outside of the US. The index is selected and weighted for exposure to fundamental quality metrics.

