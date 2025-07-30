iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW) Shares Sold by Picton Mahoney Asset Management

Picton Mahoney Asset Management cut its position in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF (NYSEARCA:EWW – Free Report) by 5.9% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 25,909 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,620 shares during the period. Picton Mahoney Asset Management’s holdings in iShares MSCI Mexico ETF were worth $1,320,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of EWW. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter valued at $52,000. Allianz SE acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $105,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the first quarter valued at $122,000. Finally, Crestline Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI Mexico ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $155,000.

iShares MSCI Mexico ETF Price Performance

EWW opened at $60.93 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Mexico ETF has a 12 month low of $46.41 and a 12 month high of $62.42. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $60.32 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.21.

About iShares MSCI Mexico ETF

iShares MSCI Mexico Capped ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Mexico Capped Investable Market Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the MSCI Mexico IMI 25/50 Index (the Index). The Index consists of stocks traded primarily on the Mexican Stock Exchange.

