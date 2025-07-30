iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) is SlateStone Wealth LLC’s 4th Largest Position

SlateStone Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 12.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 157,313 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 17,337 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF makes up about 2.7% of SlateStone Wealth LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. SlateStone Wealth LLC owned about 0.06% of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF worth $26,883,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 360 Financial Inc. raised its stake in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 27.1% in the 1st quarter. 360 Financial Inc. now owns 83,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,254,000 after acquiring an additional 17,773 shares during the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.2% during the 1st quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Inc. now owns 2,386 shares of the company’s stock valued at $408,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 73.4% during the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 14,151 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,418,000 after buying an additional 5,990 shares during the last quarter. Delap Wealth Advisory LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $385,000. Finally, Eastern Bank raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Eastern Bank now owns 265,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,412,000 after buying an additional 24,171 shares during the last quarter.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

BATS QUAL opened at $185.99 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.98 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $176.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $53.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $148.34 and a fifty-two week high of $187.26.

About iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

