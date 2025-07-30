iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) Stake Raised by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL – Free Report) by 27.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 83,410 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 17,773 shares during the period. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF comprises 5.2% of 360 Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $14,254,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 215,653 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,403,000 after purchasing an additional 7,995 shares during the last quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 11.1% in the 4th quarter. Fullcircle Wealth LLC now owns 15,898 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,954,000 after purchasing an additional 1,591 shares during the last quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. WCG Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 68,989 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,286,000 after purchasing an additional 2,994 shares during the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF by 17.8% in the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 21,840 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,889,000 after purchasing an additional 3,305 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ironvine Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Trading Up 5.3%

Shares of BATS:QUAL opened at $185.99 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a 52 week low of $148.34 and a 52 week high of $187.26. The company’s 50 day moving average is $180.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $176.71. The company has a market cap of $53.93 billion, a PE ratio of 25.59 and a beta of 1.05.

iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF Company Profile

The iShares MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (QUAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the MSCI USA Sector Neutral Quality index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks, selected and weighted by high ROE, stable earnings growth and low debt\u002Fequity, relative to peers in each sector.

