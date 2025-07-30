iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) Shares Sold by 360 Financial Inc.

360 Financial Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 2.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 1,339 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 35 shares during the quarter. 360 Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $484,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Toth Financial Advisory Corp increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 329.4% during the first quarter. Toth Financial Advisory Corp now owns 73 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the period. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $31,000. EQ Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Hughes Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, American Capital Advisory LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 792.3% during the first quarter. American Capital Advisory LLC now owns 116 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 103 shares during the period. 75.33% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Stock Down 0.5%

NYSEARCA:IWF opened at $439.12 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $416.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $393.47. The firm has a market cap of $114.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.43 and a beta of 1.08. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52-week low of $308.67 and a 52-week high of $443.54.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

