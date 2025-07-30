iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Eastern Bank

Eastern Bank reduced its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 32,999 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 349 shares during the quarter. Eastern Bank’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $6,209,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 54,061,592 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $10,008,423,000 after acquiring an additional 4,699,792 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 9,268,989 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,715,968,000 after acquiring an additional 354,694 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 21.6% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,877,198 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,458,306,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400,086 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 36.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,284,015 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,163,360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,683,297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 3.6% in the fourth quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,599,543 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $851,513,000 after acquiring an additional 160,160 shares during the last quarter. 84.93% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Down 0.1%

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF stock opened at $198.05 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.83 and a beta of 0.95. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $192.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $188.97. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 52 week low of $163.19 and a 52 week high of $200.42.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

