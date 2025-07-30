iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Holdings Raised by MMA Asset Management LLC

MMA Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 5.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,061 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 162 shares during the quarter. MMA Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $611,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Vestcor Inc increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 308.4% in the 1st quarter. Vestcor Inc now owns 48,438 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $9,663,000 after purchasing an additional 36,578 shares in the last quarter. First Foundation Advisors increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.0% in the 1st quarter. First Foundation Advisors now owns 121,901 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $24,318,000 after purchasing an additional 6,890 shares in the last quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 1st quarter worth about $7,134,000. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 31,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $6,298,000 after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mycio Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Mycio Wealth Partners LLC now owns 17,074 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,406,000 after purchasing an additional 399 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of IWM opened at $222.69 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $214.95 and its 200 day moving average price is $210.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $64.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 1-year low of $171.73 and a 1-year high of $244.98.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

