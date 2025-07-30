iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Purchased by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 6.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 31,572 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,920 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $6,298,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IWM. Conquis Financial LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Navigoe LLC acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Family Management Corp raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 224.5% during the fourth quarter. Family Management Corp now owns 159 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 18,000.0% during the first quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 181 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, von Borstel & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 ETF during the first quarter worth about $41,000.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM opened at $222.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a PE ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12 month low of $171.73 and a 12 month high of $244.98. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $214.95 and a 200-day simple moving average of $210.05.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

