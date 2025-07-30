iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) Shares Sold by Modera Wealth Management LLC

Modera Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM – Free Report) by 1.5% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 180,579 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,793 shares during the quarter. Modera Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $36,024,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 25,821.0% in the 1st quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 998,735 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $199,238,000 after buying an additional 994,882 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 90.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,079,970 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $238,630,000 after buying an additional 511,699 shares during the last quarter. IMC Chicago LLC boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 135.9% in the 1st quarter. IMC Chicago LLC now owns 844,413 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $168,452,000 after buying an additional 486,396 shares during the last quarter. Leigh Baldwin & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $92,118,000. Finally, 59 North Capital Management LP boosted its stake in iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 84.4% in the 4th quarter. 59 North Capital Management LP now owns 833,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $184,081,000 after buying an additional 381,322 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWM opened at $222.69 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $214.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $210.05. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a 12-month low of $171.73 and a 12-month high of $244.98. The firm has a market cap of $64.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.69 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

