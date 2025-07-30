iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Shares Acquired by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors grew its stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Free Report) by 40.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 8,051 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,314 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $1,534,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Pinney & Scofield Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Cloud Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $27,000. Mowery & Schoenfeld Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Nemes Rush Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 625.0% during the 1st quarter. Nemes Rush Group LLC now owns 174 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, IMG Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $34,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE opened at $199.70 on Wednesday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $193.81 and a 200 day moving average price of $190.78. The company has a market capitalization of $39.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.70 and a beta of 0.94. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $165.45 and a 12-month high of $206.63.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

