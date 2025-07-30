iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Shares Sold by Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC

Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report) by 2.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,493 shares of the company’s stock after selling 124 shares during the quarter. Carl P. Sherr & Co. LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $559,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. GAMMA Investing LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $1,008,000. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 29.6% in the 1st quarter. Kingswood Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after acquiring an additional 439 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $1,011,000. CX Institutional acquired a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd grew its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 66.5% in the 1st quarter. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd now owns 4,047 shares of the company’s stock valued at $504,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.81% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF alerts:

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Stock Performance

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF stock opened at $135.48 on Wednesday. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $107.38 and a 1 year high of $152.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $132.20 and its 200 day moving average price is $129.84. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 1.13.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Cuts Dividend

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 20th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 16th were paid a dividend of $0.2939 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 16th. This represents a $1.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.87%.

(Free Report)

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IJT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.