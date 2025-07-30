iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP) Position Increased by Foster & Motley Inc.

Foster & Motley Inc. increased its stake in iShares TIPS Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:TIP – Free Report) by 1.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 34,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Foster & Motley Inc.’s holdings in iShares TIPS Bond ETF were worth $3,819,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 39.5% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 7,067 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $785,000 after purchasing an additional 2,000 shares during the last quarter. Independence Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $11,600,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $684,000. Fiera Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF by 3.8% in the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 4,456 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $495,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares TIPS Bond ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Institutional investors own 63.62% of the company’s stock.

Get iShares TIPS Bond ETF alerts:

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Trading Up 0.5%

Shares of NYSEARCA TIP opened at $110.28 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $13.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.40 and a beta of 0.19. iShares TIPS Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $106.04 and a 12-month high of $111.50. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $109.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $109.05.

iShares TIPS Bond ETF Profile

iShares TIPS Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays Treasury Inflation Protected Securities Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Barclays U.S. Treasury Inflation Protected Securities (TIPS) Index (Series-L) (the Index).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares TIPS Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.