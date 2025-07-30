iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Shares Purchased by Arkadios Wealth Advisors

Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 40.9% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 41,144 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,951 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors’ holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $6,299,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. NBC Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the first quarter worth $132,000. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 9.7% in the first quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 133,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,458,000 after acquiring an additional 11,768 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 79.2% in the first quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 3,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares in the last quarter. Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 2,162.2% in the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 837 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF during the fourth quarter worth $585,000.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Trading Up 33.1%

Shares of ITA stock opened at $197.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $184.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.48. The company has a market cap of $8.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 12 month low of $129.14 and a 12 month high of $198.47.

About iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

