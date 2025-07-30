iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 402.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,408 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,244,000 after buying an additional 107,163 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,878,000 after buying an additional 25,247 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,012,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 250,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,301,000 after buying an additional 22,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,784,000 after buying an additional 65,889 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF alerts:

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 33.1%

Shares of ITA opened at $197.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $129.14 and a 52-week high of $198.47.

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ITA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.