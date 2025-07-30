iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA) Stock Holdings Boosted by Geneos Wealth Management Inc.

Geneos Wealth Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF (BATS:ITA – Free Report) by 402.5% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 27,975 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 22,408 shares during the period. Geneos Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF were worth $4,283,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 14.9% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 827,272 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,244,000 after buying an additional 107,163 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 3.4% in the 4th quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 776,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,878,000 after buying an additional 25,247 shares in the last quarter. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,012,000. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 250,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,301,000 after buying an additional 22,941 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF by 40.8% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 227,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,784,000 after buying an additional 65,889 shares in the last quarter.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Stock Up 33.1%
Shares of ITA opened at $197.09 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $184.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $164.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a PE ratio of 34.35 and a beta of 0.87. iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF has a 52-week low of $129.14 and a 52-week high of $198.47.
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF Company Profile
iShares U.S. Aerospace & Defense ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Aerospace & Defense Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Aerospace & Defense Index (the Index).
