iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH) Shares Bought by LPL Financial LLC

LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (NYSEARCA:IYH – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,663,845 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 77,068 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC owned about 3.29% of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF worth $101,311,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. HB Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. HB Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,226 shares of the company’s stock worth $318,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 187,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,392,000 after purchasing an additional 33,486 shares during the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 15,615 shares of the company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226 shares during the last quarter. Brookwood Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $343,000. Finally, PFG Advisors grew its stake in shares of iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 5,506 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter.

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF Price Performance

Shares of IYH opened at $56.48 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $56.12 and its 200-day moving average is $58.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.05 and a beta of 0.71. iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF has a 12-month low of $53.35 and a 12-month high of $66.59.

About iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF

iShares U.S. Healthcare ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Healthcare Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Health Care Index (the Index).

