Jefferies Financial Group Boosts Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS) Price Target to $75.00

Rambus (NASDAQ:RMBS – Free Report) had its target price boosted by Jefferies Financial Group from $69.00 to $75.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. Jefferies Financial Group currently has a buy rating on the semiconductor company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also commented on the stock. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday. Rosenblatt Securities increased their target price on shares of Rambus from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Wall Street Zen raised shares of Rambus from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 18th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Rambus currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $77.71.

Rambus stock opened at $73.15 on Tuesday. Rambus has a fifty-two week low of $37.42 and a fifty-two week high of $73.30. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $61.41 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.44. The stock has a market cap of $7.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.10 and a beta of 1.24.

In other Rambus news, Director Steven Laub sold 1,847 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.12, for a total value of $101,806.64. Following the sale, the director owned 9,057 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $499,221.84. This trade represents a 16.94% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in RMBS. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 0.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tealwood Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,310,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,288 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 166 shares in the last quarter. Mariner LLC boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 12,473 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $659,000 after purchasing an additional 167 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 2.0% during the 1st quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 9,104 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $471,000 after purchasing an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in shares of Rambus by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 5,681 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $364,000 after purchasing an additional 189 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.54% of the company’s stock.

Rambus Inc provides semiconductor products in the United States, South Korea, Singapore, and internationally. The company offers DDR memory interface chips, including DDR5 and DDR4 memory interface chips to module manufacturers, OEMs, and hyperscalers; silicon IP, such as interface and security IP solutions that move and protect data in advanced data center, government, and automotive applications; and interface IP solutions for high-speed memory and chip-to-chip digital controller IP.

