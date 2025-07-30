JPMorgan Chase & Co. Issues Pessimistic Forecast for Centene (NYSE:CNC) Stock Price

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) had its target price trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $48.00 to $30.00 in a research report released on Tuesday,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered shares of Centene from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $65.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Monday. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price objective on Centene from $64.00 to $61.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Centene in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. TD Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $33.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of Centene in a research note on Monday, July 21st. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Centene from $45.00 to $31.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.31.

Shares of CNC stock opened at $25.55 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.32, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a current ratio of 1.10. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $45.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $55.32. Centene has a fifty-two week low of $25.50 and a fifty-two week high of $80.59.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 25th. The company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.23 by ($0.39). The company had revenue of $48.74 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $44.71 billion. Centene had a net margin of 1.15% and a return on equity of 9.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.42 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Centene will post 6.86 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Centene news, Director Theodore R. Samuels II acquired 9,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 28th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $27.62 per share, with a total value of $248,580.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director owned 32,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $883,840. This trade represents a 39.13% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.36% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in Centene by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 45,103 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,732,000 after purchasing an additional 16,108 shares during the period. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Centene in the fourth quarter worth approximately $610,000. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 85.6% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 216,928 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,142,000 after acquiring an additional 100,039 shares during the last quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 32.3% in the first quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 6,333 shares of the company’s stock worth $383,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Centene by 30.0% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 708,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,026,000 after acquiring an additional 163,462 shares during the last quarter. 93.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. The company operates through Medicaid, Medicare, Commercial, and Other segments. The Medicaid segment offers health plan coverage, including medicaid expansion, aged, blind, disabled, children’s health insurance program, foster care, medicare-medicaid plans, long-term services and support.

