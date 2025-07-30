JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE) Shares Purchased by N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC

N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC boosted its position in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report) by 100.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 9,987 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,004 shares during the period. N.E.W. Advisory Services LLC’s holdings in JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF were worth $435,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 29,821 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,396,000 after buying an additional 333 shares in the last quarter. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF in the first quarter valued at $27,000. LexAurum Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 2.5% in the first quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 27,405 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,195,000 after buying an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. Mendel Money Management increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 8.4% in the first quarter. Mendel Money Management now owns 9,470 shares of the company’s stock valued at $413,000 after buying an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF by 3.5% in the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 26,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,141,000 after buying an additional 878 shares in the last quarter.

Get JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF alerts:

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA JPSE opened at $46.53 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $481.59 million, a P/E ratio of 15.86 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $37.66 and a 1 year high of $52.04. The business’s fifty day moving average is $45.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $44.67.

JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Profile

The JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (JPSE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in small-cap stocks. The fund tracks a multi-factor index comprised of US small-cap stocks. The index uses a combination of fundamental and technical factors for stock selection, and inverse volatility for weighting.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JPSE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:JPSE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Diversified Return U.S. Small Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.