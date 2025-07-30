Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA) Given New $54.00 Price Target at Jefferies Financial Group

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Free Report) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $45.00 to $54.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning,Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KNSA has been the subject of several other reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from $30.00 to $42.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 9th. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Sunday, July 6th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in a report on Monday, July 21st. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.17.

Get Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International alerts:

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on KNSA

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Stock Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:KNSA opened at $30.37 on Tuesday. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International has a 52-week low of $17.82 and a 52-week high of $31.92. The company has a market capitalization of $2.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -121.48 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $28.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $23.80.

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International (NASDAQ:KNSA – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 29th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.05. Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International had a negative net margin of 3.52% and a negative return on equity of 3.83%. The business had revenue of $156.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $145.21 million. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Activity at Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

In other news, CEO Sanj K. Patel sold 62,116 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.33, for a total transaction of $1,697,630.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer directly owned 96,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,642,100.42. This trade represents a 39.12% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Michael R. Megna sold 17,647 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total transaction of $470,998.43. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer directly owned 32,546 shares in the company, valued at $868,652.74. This represents a 35.16% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 344,215 shares of company stock valued at $9,840,484. 53.48% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International in the first quarter valued at approximately $301,000. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 84.8% in the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,238 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 568 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 7.3% in the fourth quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 795,612 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,737,000 after buying an additional 54,361 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 46.3% in the fourth quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 69,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,381,000 after buying an additional 22,096 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC boosted its position in Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International by 28.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS AM a distinct business unit of UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC now owns 56,691 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after buying an additional 12,462 shares in the last quarter. 53.95% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International

(Get Free Report)

Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals, Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutic medicines for patients suffering from debilitating diseases with significant unmet medical needs worldwide. Its product candidates include ARCALYST, an interleukin-1alpha and interleukin-1beta, for the treatment of recurrent pericarditis, which is an inflammatory cardiovascular disease; Mavrilimumab, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor that completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of giant cell arteritis; Vixarelimab, a monoclonal antibody, that is in Phase 2b clinical trial for the treatment of prurigo nodularis, a chronic inflammatory skin condition; and KPL-404, a monoclonal antibody inhibitor of the CD40- CD154 interaction, a T-cell co-stimulatory signal critical for B-cell maturation, immunoglobulin class switching, and type 1 immune response.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kiniksa Pharmaceuticals International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.