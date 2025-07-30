KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Acquires 7,100 Shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in shares of Capital City Bank Group (NASDAQ:CCBG – Free Report) by 72.4% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,100 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Capital City Bank Group were worth $608,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in CCBG. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 53.5% in the fourth quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 795 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 9,082 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the last quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 30.9% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,873 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $68,000 after purchasing an additional 442 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 9,849 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 443 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in Capital City Bank Group by 0.7% in the first quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 85,761 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,084,000 after purchasing an additional 616 shares during the last quarter. 44.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Capital City Bank Group Stock Down 0.7%

CCBG opened at $40.20 on Wednesday. Capital City Bank Group has a fifty-two week low of $30.99 and a fifty-two week high of $42.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. The company has a fifty day moving average of $39.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $685.61 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75 and a beta of 0.36.

Capital City Bank Group Dividend Announcement

Capital City Bank Group ( NASDAQ:CCBG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 22nd. The financial services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.05. Capital City Bank Group had a return on equity of 11.74% and a net margin of 20.86%. The firm had revenue of $63.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $62.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.83 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Capital City Bank Group will post 3.06 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 9th. Capital City Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.07%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CCBG shares. Wall Street Zen lowered Capital City Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 21st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods boosted their price target on Capital City Bank Group from $43.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 23rd.

Capital City Bank Group Company Profile

Capital City Bank Group, Inc operates as the financial holding company for Capital City Bank that provides a range of banking- related services to individual and corporate clients. The company offers financing for commercial business properties, equipment, inventories, and accounts receivable, as well as commercial leasing and letters of credit; treasury management services; and merchant credit card transaction processing services.

