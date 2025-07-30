KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Cuts Stake in RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lessened its holdings in shares of RadNet, Inc. (NASDAQ:RDNT – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in RadNet were worth $602,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of RDNT. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,381,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in RadNet during the 4th quarter worth $33,090,000. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. grew its position in RadNet by 79.3% during the 4th quarter. T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. now owns 913,691 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $63,813,000 after purchasing an additional 404,241 shares during the last quarter. Tidal Investments LLC grew its position in RadNet by 7,219.2% during the 4th quarter. Tidal Investments LLC now owns 389,308 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $27,189,000 after purchasing an additional 383,989 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of RadNet by 108.6% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 502,612 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $35,102,000 after acquiring an additional 261,711 shares in the last quarter. 77.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Wall Street Zen downgraded shares of RadNet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Sunday, June 29th. Truist Financial set a $74.00 price objective on shares of RadNet in a research report on Thursday, July 10th. Finally, B. Riley started coverage on shares of RadNet in a report on Friday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $69.00 target price for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a buy rating and three have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $69.60.

Insider Activity at RadNet

In other news, COO Norman R. Hames sold 5,536 shares of RadNet stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total value of $332,160.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer directly owned 249,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,950,980. This trade represents a 2.17% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Alma Gregory Sorensen sold 55,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.48, for a total transaction of $3,106,400.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president directly owned 1,160,509 shares in the company, valued at $65,545,548.32. The trade was a 4.52% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 63,447 shares of company stock worth $3,613,220 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

RadNet Stock Down 2.2%

RDNT stock opened at $56.54 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $56.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $56.28. The company has a market capitalization of $4.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -131.49 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. RadNet, Inc. has a 52 week low of $45.00 and a 52 week high of $93.65.

RadNet Profile

RadNet, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides outpatient diagnostic imaging services in the United States. The company operates in two segments: Imaging Centers and Artificial Intelligence. Its services include magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, positron emission tomography, nuclear medicine, mammography, ultrasound, diagnostic radiology, fluoroscopy, and other related procedures, as well as multi-modality imaging services.

