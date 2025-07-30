KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $663,000 Stake in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report) by 147.1% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 8,400 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 5,000 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 21.4% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 212,354 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $17,498,000 after purchasing an additional 37,495 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 6.9% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 166,223 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $13,697,000 after purchasing an additional 10,768 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 2.7% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 73,878 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,827,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 67,475 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,560,000 after purchasing an additional 344 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GAMMA Investing LLC grew its holdings in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 13,144.7% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 63,972 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $5,046,000 after purchasing an additional 63,489 shares during the last quarter. 81.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Safety Insurance Group alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Wall Street Zen upgraded Safety Insurance Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 22nd.

Safety Insurance Group Stock Performance

NASDAQ:SAFT opened at $70.52 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.42 and a beta of 0.26. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $77.24 and its 200-day moving average is $77.68. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.84 and a 1-year high of $90.00.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The insurance provider reported $1.28 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.25 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $298.97 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 6.29% and a return on equity of 7.99%.

Safety Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 2nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 2nd. Safety Insurance Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 73.62%.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

(Free Report)

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile, and homeowner insurance in the United States. The company’s private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured’s car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured’s own vehicle for collision or other perils.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SAFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Safety Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safety Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.