KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Has $799,000 Stock Holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS raised its holdings in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 334.3% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,200 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 11,700 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS owned about 0.08% of AMERISAFE worth $799,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Universal Beteiligungs und Servicegesellschaft mbH acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE in the first quarter valued at approximately $460,000. MQS Management LLC acquired a new position in AMERISAFE in the 1st quarter valued at $296,000. Isthmus Partners LLC grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Isthmus Partners LLC now owns 64,441 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $3,386,000 after buying an additional 515 shares during the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 106,697 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $5,607,000 after buying an additional 7,686 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in AMERISAFE by 2.5% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 94,924 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,988,000 after buying an additional 2,288 shares during the last quarter. 97.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

AMSF has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Truist Financial lowered their target price on shares of AMERISAFE from $54.00 to $50.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Wall Street Zen upgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 target price on shares of AMERISAFE in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th.

AMERISAFE Price Performance

NASDAQ:AMSF opened at $45.98 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $873.16 million, a P/E ratio of 17.42 and a beta of 0.40. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a one year low of $42.48 and a one year high of $60.24. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $44.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $48.16.

AMERISAFE (NASDAQ:AMSF – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, July 24th. The insurance provider reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.55 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $79.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $77.30 million. AMERISAFE had a net margin of 16.46% and a return on equity of 16.54%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that AMERISAFE, Inc. will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

AMERISAFE Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 26th. Investors of record on Friday, September 12th will be paid a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 12th. AMERISAFE’s payout ratio is currently 59.09%.

AMERISAFE Profile

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers’ compensation insurance in the United States. The company provides benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It sells its products through retail and wholesale brokers and agents; and small and mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

