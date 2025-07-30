KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Increases Stock Holdings in Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS boosted its position in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 55.1% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 124,980 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 44,380 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in Coeur Mining were worth $740,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of CDE. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Coeur Mining by 150.4% during the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 215,707 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,277,000 after buying an additional 129,574 shares in the last quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Coeur Mining during the 1st quarter worth approximately $540,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC raised its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 3,091.5% during the 1st quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,021,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,050,000 after purchasing an additional 989,952 shares during the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Coeur Mining by 71.0% in the first quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,544 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $128,000 after acquiring an additional 8,943 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its position in Coeur Mining by 2,203.1% during the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 232,916 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,332,000 after purchasing an additional 222,803 shares in the last quarter. 63.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. National Bank Financial raised shares of Coeur Mining to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 12th. National Bankshares set a $12.00 target price on Coeur Mining in a research report on Friday, June 13th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target (up previously from $10.00) on shares of Coeur Mining in a research note on Tuesday, July 1st. Finally, Raymond James Financial reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $8.50 target price on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and three have given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $9.21.

Coeur Mining Price Performance

Shares of CDE stock opened at $9.21 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.89 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.41 and a beta of 1.32. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $8.96 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.93 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a 1-year low of $4.57 and a 1-year high of $9.97.

Coeur Mining (NYSE:CDE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The basic materials company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.12. Coeur Mining had a return on equity of 9.96% and a net margin of 10.11%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 69.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.05) EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Coeur Mining, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other Coeur Mining news, Director Eduardo Luna sold 17,160 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.83, for a total transaction of $134,362.80. Following the sale, the director directly owned 101,841 shares in the company, valued at approximately $797,415.03. The trade was a 14.42% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Pierre Beaudoin sold 60,551 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.30, for a total value of $442,022.30. Following the completion of the sale, the director owned 188,362 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,375,042.60. This trade represents a 24.33% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 90,061 shares of company stock valued at $667,775. Company insiders own 1.56% of the company’s stock.

Coeur Mining Profile

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. It markets and sells its concentrates to third-party customers, smelters, under off-take agreements. The company was formerly known as Coeur d'Alene Mines Corporation and changed its name to Coeur Mining, Inc in May 2013.

Further Reading

