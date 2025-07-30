KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Increases Stock Holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS increased its holdings in WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report) by 67.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,463 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 8,630 shares during the period. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in WesBanco were worth $670,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in WSBC. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 12.1% in the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 136,516 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,442,000 after purchasing an additional 14,777 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 68.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 44,187 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,438,000 after purchasing an additional 17,907 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of WesBanco by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,710,539 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $218,361,000 after purchasing an additional 705,483 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in WesBanco by 37.0% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 318,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,367,000 after acquiring an additional 86,014 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new stake in WesBanco during the fourth quarter valued at about $1,771,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.41% of the company’s stock.

Get WesBanco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have issued reports on WSBC. Piper Sandler began coverage on WesBanco in a research report on Thursday, April 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $37.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank Of Canada lowered their price target on WesBanco from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered their price target on WesBanco from $43.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Raymond James Financial lowered their price target on WesBanco from $44.00 to $38.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.83.

WesBanco Trading Down 1.1%

Shares of WSBC opened at $31.82 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.67 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.89. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a PE ratio of 20.80 and a beta of 0.85. WesBanco, Inc. has a 12 month low of $26.42 and a 12 month high of $37.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.91.

WesBanco (NASDAQ:WSBC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 29th. The financial services provider reported $0.91 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $260.73 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $261.14 million. WesBanco had a return on equity of 6.07% and a net margin of 10.52%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.49 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that WesBanco, Inc. will post 3.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WesBanco Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 6th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 6th. WesBanco’s dividend payout ratio is presently 96.73%.

WesBanco Profile

(Free Report)

WesBanco, Inc operates as the bank holding company for WesBanco Bank, Inc that provides retail banking, corporate banking, personal and corporate trust, brokerage, mortgage banking, and insurance services to individuals and businesses in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Community Banking, and Trust and Investment Services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for WesBanco, Inc. (NASDAQ:WSBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for WesBanco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for WesBanco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.