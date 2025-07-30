KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS Sells 1,900 Shares of LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC)

KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS lowered its position in LTC Properties, Inc. (NYSE:LTC – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 21,300 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,900 shares during the quarter. KLP Kapitalforvaltning AS’s holdings in LTC Properties were worth $755,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. GF Fund Management CO. LTD. purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. KBC Group NV purchased a new stake in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Rossby Financial LCC purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $58,000. Elite Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of LTC Properties in the 1st quarter valued at $69,000. Finally, State of Wyoming grew its position in LTC Properties by 91.7% during the 4th quarter. State of Wyoming now owns 2,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.25% of the company’s stock.

LTC Properties Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:LTC opened at $34.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 10.55 and a quick ratio of 10.55. The company has a market capitalization of $1.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.91 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.03. LTC Properties, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.70 and a fifty-two week high of $39.89.

LTC Properties Dividend Announcement

LTC Properties ( NYSE:LTC Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $49.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $44.43 million. LTC Properties had a return on equity of 8.48% and a net margin of 42.16%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LTC Properties, Inc. will post 2.79 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 24th will be given a dividend of $0.19 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 6.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 23rd. LTC Properties’s dividend payout ratio is presently 117.53%.

Insider Buying and Selling at LTC Properties

In related news, EVP David M. Boitano bought 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 27th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $34.71 per share, for a total transaction of $208,260.00. Following the purchase, the executive vice president directly owned 15,626 shares in the company, valued at $542,378.46. This trade represents a 62.33% increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on LTC shares. Wedbush upgraded shares of LTC Properties to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 2nd. Royal Bank Of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a $36.00 price target on shares of LTC Properties in a report on Monday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has assigned a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LTC Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $38.00.

About LTC Properties

LTC Properties, Inc is a real estate investment trust, which engages in managing seniors housing and health care properties. It operates through the Texas, Michigan, Florida, Wisconsin, Colorado, and Remaining States geographic segments. The company was founded by Andre C. Dimitriadis on May 12, 1992 and is headquartered in Westlake Village, CA.

