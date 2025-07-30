Kuraray Co. (OTCMKTS:KURRY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in July

Kuraray Co. (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 2.5 days. Approximately 0.0% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Kuraray Stock Down 6.1%

KURRY stock opened at $35.88 on Wednesday. Kuraray has a 52-week low of $30.01 and a 52-week high of $47.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 2.75 and a quick ratio of 1.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.38 and a beta of 0.05. The company has a 50-day moving average of $37.10 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.63.

Kuraray (OTCMKTS:KURRY – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 14th. The company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter. Kuraray had a net margin of 2.69% and a return on equity of 6.66%. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter.

Kuraray Company Profile

Kuraray Co, Ltd. engages in the production and sale of resins, chemicals, fibers, activated carbon, and high-performance membranes and systems worldwide. The Vinyl Acetate segment manufactures and markets functional resins and films, including PVA, PVB and EVAL. The Isoprene segment engages in the manufacture and marketing of SEPTON thermoplastic elastomer, isoprene-related products, and GENESTAR.

