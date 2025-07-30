Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY) Short Interest Down 16.7% in July

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated (OTCMKTS:KYSEY – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 15th, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a drop of 16.7% from the June 30th total of 600 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 5.0 days.

Kyushu Electric Power Price Performance

Kyushu Electric Power stock opened at $8.29 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $8.40 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.16. Kyushu Electric Power has a 12 month low of $8.29 and a 12 month high of $9.19.

Kyushu Electric Power (OTCMKTS:KYSEY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $4.21 billion during the quarter.

Kyushu Electric Power Company Profile

Kyushu Electric Power Company, Incorporated engages in the power generation, transmission, distribution, and sales in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Power Generation and Sales Business, Transmission and Distribution Business, ICT Services Business, Urban Development Business, Overseas Businesses, and Other Energy Services Business segments.

